Rosalia has played Mario Kart with THIS singer and we are fibrillating

February 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Every time we freaked out more with Rosalia. There is no day when the singer is not news. Last week she became the third Spanish woman to win a Grammy, just after bringing out her new track, ‘I swear that’, in whose video clip Omar Ayuso acts. However, he also stars in salsa headlines, writes ‘tweets’ that become viral and brown lees when partying with artists like Dua Lipa and Lizzo. Because yes, he has friendships ‘tall’ with ‘celebs’ like Kylie Jenner, international star with whom Mario Kart has been playing today.

Can you imagine the face that has remained when we have opened Instagram and we have found the photo of our Rosalia with one of the greatest divas of music in the seat to drive this video game. The other singer he met was Christina Aguilera and, after seeing them together, we cannot stop fibrillating.

"When our worlds come together. I love you", put Christina (@xtina on Instagram) to her new best friend. But the thing does not stop there, the ‘stories’ of both laughing have left us crazy.

imageChristina Aguilera.Instagram

Rosalía and Christina Aguilera, together playing Mario Kart

We don't know very well what this means. It may be a simple afternoon between friends (supersingle, we know), or both may be wanting to say something else. Will they be preparing a collaboration?

On second thought, it is not the first time that Christina has declared herself a fan of Rosalia: the American singer recently went to see her at one of the concerts she gave in Los Angeles, at the Calibash festival. Anyway, we think it's great that both have become friends and, much more, that they have been left to play one of the best video games that exist. Bravo for them!

