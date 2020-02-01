Rosalia has played Mario Kart with THIS singer and we are fibrillating

Share it:

Every time we freaked out more with Rosalia. There is no day when the singer is not news. Last week she became the third Spanish woman to win a Grammy, just after bringing out her new track, ‘I swear that’, in whose video clip Omar Ayuso acts. However, he also stars in salsa headlines, writes ‘tweets’ that become viral and brown lees when partying with artists like Dua Lipa and Lizzo. Because yes, he has friendships ‘tall’ with ‘celebs’ like Kylie Jenner, international star with whom Mario Kart has been playing today.

Can you imagine the face that has remained when we have opened Instagram and we have found the photo of our Rosalia with one of the greatest divas of music in the seat to drive this video game. The other singer he met was Christina Aguilera and, after seeing them together, we cannot stop fibrillating.

"When our worlds come together. I love you", put Christina (@xtina on Instagram) to her new best friend. But the thing does not stop there, the ‘stories’ of both laughing have left us crazy.