Rosalía gives details of her expected collaboration with Billie Eilish

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Rosalía, who is carrying out her quarantine in the city of Miami, Florida, was the special guest this Tuesday on the American radio Beats 1, where she put some of her favorite flamenco songs and revealed that her expected collaboration with Billie Eilish is "almost finish".

"In the last two weeks I have tried to end the collaboration with Billie Eilish; I think it is close now, I think I finished the arrangements yesterday. I feel like the production, the sound design, is almost finished, so I just need Billie Send me your vocal part and have them (Billie Eilish and his brother Finneas) send me the ideas they want to add because we are already there, "said Rosalía.

For the latest news about coronavirus, sign up clicking on this space and we will send you the information instantly.

The Spanish singer shared with her fans a playlist of some of her favorite songs, with a special focus on flamenco. Thus, Beats 1 Los Chichos ("Neither more nor less"), Camarón de la Isla ("Like the water") or El Niño de Elche ("The preface of the Malaga from El Mellizo") sounded.

But the session prepared by Rosalía also looked at other musical horizons, from the baroque of Johann Sebastian Bach (fugue "St. Anne" in E flat major) to the R&B of Frank Ocean ("Falling") through the punk of Sid Vicious ( "My way"), the gospel of Aretha Franklin ("Amazing Grace") or the reggaeton of La Goony Chonga ("Duro 2005") and Bad Bunny ("Safaera").









Rosalía also said today that she planned to launch a new collaboration with Travis Scott last March and announced that it is a "super-aggressive" topic for clubs. However, he considered that this song that "is already finished" and that he has also made the video clip, was not appropriate now, so he opted to release "Dolerme" instead.

"This song with Travis Scott has an energy that is very specific for a specific moment and I did not feel that it was the right thing to present it now, I did not feel that I was connected to what is happening in the world at the moment," he said.

You may also like:

Rosalía surprises with "Juro Que", a return to the purest flamenco

Why did Billie Eilish think of killing herself?

Billie Eilish breaks record with James Bond theme