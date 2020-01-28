Rosalía, Dua Lipa and Lizzo leave together after the Grammys and the brown mess

Share it:

The last delivery of the Grammys Awards still talking … and not precisely because of the gala itself, but because of the controversy party later party attended by artists like Lizzo, Dua Lipa and Rosalia. Musical trio that, along with rapper Lil Nas X, have been involved in a controversy that has even become ‘trending topic’ in social networks under the hashtag #DuaLipaIsOverParty (something like "you finished the Dua Lipa party"). The thing is that, after the dizzying gala in which the Catalan took its first international Grammy, the group of friends moved to celebrate a famous strip club in Hollywood, where they recorded a couple of videos in which the 'celebs' threw dollar bills at some dancers who danced in their underwear on the floor.

The Sarao was interpreted in social networks as an un feminist act coming precisely from artists who have openly championed this social movement. Although as in all the iful online ’troubles, there are always two versions of the story. Media like Insider or E! News echoed precisely a viral ‘tweet’ that is written in Spanish:

"What a good example dua lipa, lizzo, rosalia sexualizing women but then they go out to say they are feminists."

Also, Dua fans, who support their idol, did not hesitate to justify this amusement and defend their presence with that of their friends. Thus, they affirm that this argument promoted by #DuaLipaIsOverParty is contradictory in claiming that many other men in the industry go to this type of bars and are not branded as macho. And they added in networks: "The culture of the cancellation of artists is somewhat toxic", while in the thread of this viral post an intense debate about the need or freedom of the dancers who worked at the bar can be seen.

For now, Dua – artist whose hashtag went viral – has not made any statement about it, but he has shared in his 'stories' part of the speech he gave on stage and in which he emphasized the number of talented women who make up the music industry.