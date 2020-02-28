Rosalía and Kylie Jenner: their complete friendship story

Share it:

Over the past year, Kylie Jenner and Rosalia have become great friends. Here you have a ‘timeline’ of all the moments that have made your story.

Our ‘timelines’ on the relationships that the ‘celebs’ have always been focused on Love's stories worthy of a Netflix series, such as that of Aitana and Miguel Bernardeau, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, these two protas of 'Sex Education' that you never knew were together … Or failing that, about the greatest dramas in the world ' Millennial ': Cardi B throwing a shoe at Nicki Minaj or Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan hooking her hair.

However, today we want to pay tribute to a ‘friendship’ that has us completely ‘living’ since we know of its existence: Rosalia and Kylie Jenner. The singer and the member of the Kardashian clan They are not a couple or girlfriends, although this situation is probably the closest one has to each other, but they are best friends and share a friendship in which, really, we would not mind being the third in discord. For this reason, here is the ‘Timeline’ definitive of all its history, detailed and explained.

The friendship story of Kylie Jenner and Rosalia

Early 2019

Being (La) Rosalia an internationally successful artist and Kylie Jenner … well, a Kardashian, it was easy for them to be aware of each other's existence. Although we must recognize that the first step of approach was the businesswoman ‘beauty’ and her whole family to start listening to the singer's music. Watch this video of Kourtney enjoying ‘Badly’.

June 2019

It was the first time Kylie showed how much her now ‘bestie’ topics freaked out. How? Punching them to the ground with all their friends on a holiday. Look how much fun Anastasia, Victoria, Sofia … dancing ‘Aute Couture’. Only Rosalia was missing!

July 2019

That Kylie and Rosalia really wanted to meet each other was evident, and more when we discovered that the singer had been with the ex-boyfriend? (we think they will come back) from the Kardashian, Travis scott, preparing a theme that later came to light: ‘Highest On The Room’.

October 2019

Of course, so much contact between the girls and the talent that Rosalía wastes here, made Travis Scott count on her for her Astroworld festival. Did you want to see Kylie Jenner dancing flamenco which ‘groupie’? Here you have it in the front row.

December 2019

But of course, a lot of hype about the relationship between Kylie Jenner and Rosalia, but we didn't have an official photo! On December 15 the time came: the first image together! He was taking mimosas and like two more friends. I think there was no one in this universe who did not share this snapshot. History of the Current World, go!

January 2020

Afterwards, they were all signs of affection, affection and declarations of love. What if married women have been considered among them? Evidently. What a friendship does not! With photo included, of course. We need ‘ASAP’ for these two to share the a 7 rings ’engagement ring from Ariana Grande.

February 2020

So beautiful is the relationship they share that even Kylie invited Rosalia to the amazing birthday party she prepared for her daughter Stormi for her two years. The desire to see each other could be seen miles away. Or rather, they were heard, by the scream they hit when they met again, I say.

That's life, one day you are singing in Spain and the next day of drinks with Kylie Jenner. We love this ‘shippeo’!