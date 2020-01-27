TV Shows

Rosalía and Alejandro Sanz have Grammy 2020

January 26, 2020
Edie Perez
Singers Rosalía and Alejandro Sanz get a Grammy award at the gala of the 62nd edition of the 2020 Grammy Awards. He in the shortlist for Best Latin Album with #ELDISCO and she in the shortlist for Best Latin Rock Album with his album El mal want.

Rosalia was excited to receive her award and Alejandro Sanz is not present at the event that is broadcast live from Los Angeles, California, United States.

In different news portals it is reported that Rosalia was very excited on stage and gave a speech in which she combined Spanish, Catalan and English.

Thank you. And congratulations to all the other nominees. I really admire you. It is an honor to have been in the same category as you, "Rosalia told the public.




Rosalía dedicated her Grammy 2020 award to all the people who have had to do with her musical project and it was clear to point out that tonight and this award mean a lot to her.

Rosalia could win a second award because she is also nominated for the Grammy for Best New Artist, category in which Black Pumas, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Tank And The Bangas, Yola and Billie Eilish are listed.



The 62nd Grammy edition is held today at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, United States and Alicia Keys serves as a master of ceremonies.

