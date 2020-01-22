Rosa María Sardá, Special Tribute Award

Share it:

It's our Carol Burnett. Y Rosa María Sardà Tèmaro (Barcelona, ​​1941) Let that half smile of his show, that you never know if he is giving you his blessing or if he is portraying you ironically. It triumphed on the small screen with sketches and program presentations like I want to see you there. Yes, our Carol Burnett, as capable of mutating a comic character every ten minutes as of letting a humanity, a sadness or a pathos appear as only the big ones, who have gone from comedy to drama, are capable. And Rosa María Sardà is. Whether in a tangle play in that school that is amateur theater (in the Barcelona neighborhood of Horta), in the theater company of Dora Santacreu and Carlos Lucena or in those of two other totems of the Catalan scene of the time like Alejandro Ulloa and Pau Garsaball. Or when he approached, with his heartbreaking and close style, also on the boards, to the Mother Courage from Bertold Brecht. Not to mention that character in the Wit by Margaret Edson directed by Lluis Pasqual and, among other awards, was her only Silver Photograms in 2003.

The 80s on television

It was, yes, the 80s of his popularity on television, a medium that was no stranger to Rosa María Sardà. Dramatic for the Catalan circuit (where he would come into contact with the playwright and screenwriter Josep María Benet i Jornet, fundamental in her career as an actress and future stage director) and for the unforgettable Study 1 of TVE, a place where a montage of Petra Von Kant's bitter tears, from the film script by Rainer Werner Fassbinder. Those 80s when it was our Carol Burnett and in which the cinema had stopped being a pending subject. Approved with note in that wave of media fame with two comedies: The radio fucks (Francesc Bellmunt, 1986) and Moors and Christians (Luis García Berlanga, 1987). Su Cuqui Planchadell in the movie of the author of Placid (which was nothing but a father courage in motorcarro) would receive the greatest assets of a film that, incomprehensibly, had warm reviews, if not directly negative. And it is that surely the felliniano circus of the national miseries that undressed Rafael Azcona and Berlanga, of which Rosa María Sardà has always laughed, was not what the Spain of the 80s was willing to endure. Cuqui, very Sardà name if one stops to think about it.

However, Rosa María Sardà has become accustomed to being Rosa on the big screen. Which does not mean that it was herself. Or if. The Rosa María Sardà that the public expected to find. The rose of Scenes from an orgy in Formentera (1996), again with Bellmunt; the Rosa Rosales (double Rosa) of The girl of your eyes (1998) and its sequel The queen of Spain (2016), both by Fernando Trueba; the rose of Rivals (2008) under the command of another of its fetish directors, Fernando Colomo, with whom he would shine in titles such as Alegre ma non troppo (1994) or The butterfly Effect (nineteen ninety five); Rosa no, but Roser does in Eight Catalan surnames (Emilio Martínez Lázaro, 2015), and Rosa's mother in her only foray into the personal world of Pedro Almodóvar: Everything about my mother (1999).

Unique rose

The master of ceremonies of the finery of those Goya Awards that recognized her as best supporting actress in 1993 thanks to Why do they call it love when they want to say sex? by Manuel Gómez Pereira, and by Shameless (Joaquín Oristrell, 2001). The Rosa who feels comfortable jumping from laughter to tears working for Ventura Pons: The vicar of Olot (nineteen eighty one); Little mouse (1990); Actrius (1997); Carícies (1998); Amic / Amat (1999); Anita does not lose the train (2001); Barcelona (A map) (2007) and Any of Gràcia (2011).

Rosa María Sardà, yesterday and today, lends even to Get out of the closet (Ángeles Reiné, 2019) with her friend and partner Verónica Forqué in a comedy of imminent premiere. Our Summer grandma, the blackened Aurora of the box office Airbag (Juanma Bajo Ulloa, 1997) …

Carol Burnett will always need the first and last name. Our Rose is and will always be La Sardà