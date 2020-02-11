Rooney Mara, Converse shoes, hamburgers and Joaquin Phoenix

Share it:

If there is a couple that reconciles us with love, with Cupid and with Valentine's Day, it is formed by the actors Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix. Yesterday was Joaquin's night. Not only did he take the coveted golden statuette for his role as 'Joker' but he delivered one of the most applauded speeches of the night. With so much emotion to the surface, it is normal that at the end of the Oscar 2020 awards gala, Joaquin Phoenix seeks calm in a moment of intimacy with Rooney Marto. They, on a ladder, with the golden case as a witness of this moment, have been protagonists of what is today the viral photo of the day, and that Instagram breaks for seconds. And, in our dreams we could not imagine that a single photo (one not ours nor of our family and friends, it is understood) could contain So many things we like.





Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix after the Oscar gala, sitting on a ladder, eating a whole tray of vegan burgers from the famous Monty's. Relaxed, smiling and happy. But there is more. Rooney has taken off the heels she wore with her Alexander McQueen dress and replaced them with black Chuck taylor boot shoes from Converse. Now yes, it gives us something. If only a few kittens are missing in the photo, and the network, directly, would explode. The person in charge of this incredible snapshot was the photographer Greg Williams who we cannot stop applauding.

Rooney we love you, we envy you, and today for a moment we wanted to be you. That you know

