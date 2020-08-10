Rookie Collin Morikawa Crowned PGA Championship Champion – The Hilarious Blooper He Made At The Awards

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Collin Morikawa's blooper at the PGA Championship

The American Collin morikawa champion was consecrated this Sunday of Championship of the Professional Golf Association of America (PGA Championship), a contest that was held at Harding Park in San Francisco without the presence of the public and under strict health protocols in the framework of the coronavirus pandemic.

This was the 23-year-old golfer's first performance at the PGA Championship and with his consecration he became the first rookie to win the title since Keegan Bradley achieved it in 2011. In addition, the champion, who was born in Los Angeles but resides in Las Vegas, won a prize of almost two million dollars and it got into the top five of the world ranking.

Due to the security measures for the pandemic, Morikawa could only celebrate the title with a high-five with his girlfriend and, at the time of the award, he took all the flashes for a fun blooper. Lifting the trophy, he did not notice that the lid was not secured and it fell dramatically to the ground. The situation caused laughter in the golfer himself and among the few present in the place.

The moment when the lid of the trophy won by Morikawa (Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sport) falls

With 13 shots under par, Morikawa finished the contest two shots ahead of the Englishman. Paul casey, 20 years older than the winner, who also aspired to his first great, and the American Dustin Johnson, and three strokes ahead of a large group of local golfers with -10, Matthew Wolf, Bryson Dechambeau, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson and Scottie scheffler, and the Australian Jason Day.

The victory in the PGA Championship also serves Morikawa to place himself among the top positions of the PGA Tour rankings, ahead of the three finals in the coming weeks in Boston, Chicago and Atlanta, in which it could be done with the Fedex Cup and the ten million dollar prize.

Morikawa made his first appearance at the PGA Championship (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Morikawa joins Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jack nicklaus as winners of the PGA Championship at age 23. And if it was not enough, he conquered it in just his second performance in a major tournament. The American has three victories in 29 appearances on the PGA Tour in his career.

He PGA Championship It was the first big one of an unusual season marked by the coronavirus pandemic, in which it has been suspended until 2021 the British Open and the US Open until September and Augusta Masters until November.

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

With information from EFE and AP

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Valtteri Bottas, the pilot who "suffers" in silence the hegemony of Lewis Hamilton: "When he defeats me it is as if he stabbed me"

He knocked out his rival in the second round, insulted her and celebrated with a sensual dance to defend himself from criticism

A deadly right and to the canvas: the impressive UFC KO in Las Vegas