 Ronny Chieng joins the cast of Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings

The actor Ronny Chieng is the latest addition to the Marvel Studdios movie cast "Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings". Unfortunately, no details have been given of the role he would play in the feature film.

His incorporation into the project would have occurred before production was forced to stop due to the current situation we have, but until now his participation would not have been leaked, although, as we say, without much more detail about it, not even his importance or how many scenes does it have in the movie.

This Malaysian comedian has participated in the comedy Crazy Rich Asians, and even as himself in Ronny Chieng: International Student, a TV series that premiered on ABC and Comedy Central Asia in 2017, or in the special Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America from Netflix.

The film had practically just started filming to prepare everything for its premiere on February 12, 2021, but the current crisis has paralyzed its production and the film's new release date is May 7, 2021.

Via information | Discussing Film