Roncero's outrage after the goal annulled Vinícius

Real Madrid fell 3-4 to Real and was eliminated from the Copa del Rey. The whole of Zinedine Zidane faced the last 20 minutes of the game and the score was not very favorable: 1-4 and the Royal Society finishing all the attacks it generated.

In a center hung by Nacho, Vinícius nodded the ball and sent the leather to the bottom of the net with the help of goalkeeper Txuri Urdin Remiro. But the VAR annulled both offside and Tomás Roncero, a commentator for Carrusel Deportivo, showed his outrage after the television performance did not show the repetition of the play.

"It is that I am hallucinating. It is the first time that there is an annulled goal and it is not repeated. When has it happened that an annulled goal is not repeated on television? I have not seen it all season," said Roncero.