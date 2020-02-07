Sports

Roncero's outrage after the goal annulled Vinícius

February 7, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Real Madrid fell 3-4 to Real and was eliminated from the Copa del Rey. The whole of Zinedine Zidane faced the last 20 minutes of the game and the score was not very favorable: 1-4 and the Royal Society finishing all the attacks it generated.

In a center hung by Nacho, Vinícius nodded the ball and sent the leather to the bottom of the net with the help of goalkeeper Txuri Urdin Remiro. But the VAR annulled both offside and Tomás Roncero, a commentator for Carrusel Deportivo, showed his outrage after the television performance did not show the repetition of the play.

"It is that I am hallucinating. It is the first time that there is an annulled goal and it is not repeated. When has it happened that an annulled goal is not repeated on television? I have not seen it all season," said Roncero.

READ:  Bartomeu spoke with Messi, Setién and Dembélé before meeting Abidal

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.