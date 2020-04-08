Roncero: "A good culé would not want to celebrate this League if it were terminated"

Tomás Roncero joins the voices of analysts and fans who believe that this league championship can not be permanently suspended for lack of eleven days to go. The AS journalist and SER commentator has stated this in a digital meeting with Dani Garrido, director of Carrusel Deportivo, on the program's social networks.

"You have to try to finish. If the League is permanently interrupted, I would have one feeling of failure"He pointed out. The cancellation of the championship believes that it would be a wrong move because there are many things still at stake, starting with the title. "The good culé I would not want to celebrate this League. As a Real Madrid player I wouldn't want it, "he added.

Also, remember that there are "too many" open battles. Among others, the fight for the Champions League or the descents to the Santander League. For a moment, in fact, he has put himself in the red-and-white key and wondered if it would be fair that for being right now – in the absence of eleven days – in fifth place the Atlético de Madrid you deserve to stay out of the Champions League.

The journalist has stressed that we must all understand that we are in a special moment "that life has changed for all of usFor this reason, he has argued that footballers must understand whether their vacations are cut or if the calendar for next season is compressed to end this season.

"What is happening now will be remembered by my son and he will tell my grandchildren. So we can't go purists and we must understand that things cannot be like all life and any exception must be accepted, "he added.

The latest news from the world of sports