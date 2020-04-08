Sports

Roncero: "A good culé would not want to celebrate this League if it were terminated"

April 8, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Tomás Roncero joins the voices of analysts and fans who believe that this league championship can not be permanently suspended for lack of eleven days to go. The AS journalist and SER commentator has stated this in a digital meeting with Dani Garrido, director of Carrusel Deportivo, on the program's social networks.

"You have to try to finish. If the League is permanently interrupted, I would have one feeling of failure"He pointed out. The cancellation of the championship believes that it would be a wrong move because there are many things still at stake, starting with the title. "The good culé I would not want to celebrate this League. As a Real Madrid player I wouldn't want it, "he added.

Also, remember that there are "too many" open battles. Among others, the fight for the Champions League or the descents to the Santander League. For a moment, in fact, he has put himself in the red-and-white key and wondered if it would be fair that for being right now – in the absence of eleven days – in fifth place the Atlético de Madrid you deserve to stay out of the Champions League.

READ:  Carousel Deportivo reunites 24 years later with Quique Medina and Pedja Mijatovic

The journalist has stressed that we must all understand that we are in a special moment "that life has changed for all of usFor this reason, he has argued that footballers must understand whether their vacations are cut or if the calendar for next season is compressed to end this season.

"What is happening now will be remembered by my son and he will tell my grandchildren. So we can't go purists and we must understand that things cannot be like all life and any exception must be accepted, "he added.



The latest news from the world of sports

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.