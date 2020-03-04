Sports

Ronaldo is already with his mother and reassures about his condition: "He is stable and recovering"

March 4, 2020
Edie Perez
Cristiano Ronaldo He is already in Madeira with his mother, Dolores Aveiro. The player took the first plane to his hometown as soon as he heard hospital admission of your parent. Dolores was transferred in the early hours of Tuesday to the Doctor Nelio Hospital of Mendonça de Funchal after suffering a ictus.

A delicate situation that has brought together the entire family of the footballer around the matriarch of the clan Without knowing even more details about the evolution of Dolores Aveiro, the Juventus footballer wanted to share a message on his Twitter profile to reassure all his fans.

"Thank you all for your messages of support for my mother. She is currently stable and recovering in the hospital, "he begins writing Portuguese to continue with" my family and I want to thank the medical team for taking care of it and asking, please, to be allowed privacy at this time. "

