Ronaldo: "I would have liked to stay in Barcelona"

Ronaldo Nazario, for many the best striker of all time, has opened in the channel and reviewed his career in DAZN. Among many other things the highlight is your departure from Barcelona, his arrival at Real Madrid and his current role in Real Valladolid and his day to day in the offices.

Regarding his departure from Barcelona, ​​the Brazilian forward has surprised with his statements since his intention was to continue in the culé set: "I signed the renewal contract at the end of the season and went on vacation to Brazil. At five days They called me to communicate that I could not continue with the renovation. It was not in my hands, I wanted to continue. The club did not value me as it had to be, it was not in my hands. I would have liked to stay".

After a dream season with 47 goals in 49 games, Ronaldo inexplicably had to change teams, and went to Inter for 28 million. The rest of the story everyone knows, and the Phenomenon ended up wearing white: "I wanted to play in Madrid. That was my illusion and I fought until the last moment to come "affirming that his great accomplice to reach the capital of Spain was Roberto Carlos.

The Real Valladolid, his new project, in which everything seems to go out and ask Ronaldo now: "The team ascended to First Division and everything went perfect. I want to be very close to the club and I have confidence in everything I've brought, "he said O Phenomenon