Sports

Ronaldo: "I would have liked to stay in Barcelona"

February 12, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Ronaldo Nazario, for many the best striker of all time, has opened in the channel and reviewed his career in DAZN. Among many other things the highlight is your departure from Barcelona, his arrival at Real Madrid and his current role in Real Valladolid and his day to day in the offices.

Regarding his departure from Barcelona, ​​the Brazilian forward has surprised with his statements since his intention was to continue in the culé set: "I signed the renewal contract at the end of the season and went on vacation to Brazil. At five days They called me to communicate that I could not continue with the renovation. It was not in my hands, I wanted to continue. The club did not value me as it had to be, it was not in my hands. I would have liked to stay".

After a dream season with 47 goals in 49 games, Ronaldo inexplicably had to change teams, and went to Inter for 28 million. The rest of the story everyone knows, and the Phenomenon ended up wearing white: "I wanted to play in Madrid. That was my illusion and I fought until the last moment to come "affirming that his great accomplice to reach the capital of Spain was Roberto Carlos.

READ:  Mino Raiola: "Pogba needs a team, Manchester would ruin Pelé"

The Real Valladolid, his new project, in which everything seems to go out and ask Ronaldo now: "The team ascended to First Division and everything went perfect. I want to be very close to the club and I have confidence in everything I've brought, "he said O Phenomenon

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.