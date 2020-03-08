Ronaldinho's lawyer: "I didn't know it was a crime, it's silly"

Share it:

Ronaldinho Gaúcho was accused of entering Paraguay with his brother with false passports, which is why Judge Clara Ruiz has decided that they are in pretrial detention in Asunción, capital of the South American country.

Ronaldinho's lawyer, Adolfo Marín, has told the Brazilian media Folha de Sao Paulo the following. "Justice has not considered that Ronaldinho did not know that he was committing a crime, because he did not understand that they were false documents. He is silly. "

Preventive prison for Ronaldinho and his brother

The Brazilian international Ronaldinho Gáucho and his brother Roberto were transferred this Saturday to an Asunción prison after the order of preventive detention signed by a judge in the Palace of Justice, where both had appeared about six hours before for the imposition of measures.

The guarantee judge Clara Ruiz ordered the entry into the Specialized Association, a headquarters of the National Police, in Asunción, which houses criminals with drug trafficking causes and where the two brothers spent their first night on Friday as accused.

The magistrate told the media at the end of the hearing that she made that decision because she has "elements indicating that he used (Ronaldinho) authentic documents of false content".

He also referred to the existence of danger of escape by both accused. "We are facing a punishable act that threatens the Paraguayan State"said Ruiz.

Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, 39, and Roberto de Assis Moreira, 46, had been charged for that charge on Friday after they entered the international airport of Asunción on Wednesday with fake passports.

The judge explained that the maximum duration in Paraguay of a research process is six months, although he clarified that this time could be reduced depending on the allegations of the defense of the former player and his brother, who is also his representative.

Ruiz also reported that he rejected the proposal of a house arrest made for the defense of the two brothers, since he was not presented with enough documentation on the homes mentioned. "There is a danger of escape, a foreigner who entered the country illegally", said the judge.