Ronaldinho talks about his stay in prison: "I have been received with kindness"

The former Brazilian international player Ronaldinho Gaucho He acknowledged that the moment he was told that he must enter prison for entering Paraguay with fake passport It was one of the biggest blows of his life.

"It was a hard blow, never imagine that I would go through such a situation. All my life I have sought to reach the highest professional level and bring joy to people with my football, "said the former player of the Barcelona in an exclusive interview at the Asunción hotel where he is under house arrest published this Monday by the digital ABC Color.

The interview, which will be offered throughout the day by radio and television of that communication group, was made at the Palmaroga Hotel, in the center of Asunción, where for two weeks he has been under house arrest with his brother and after paying bail for $ 1.6 million.

One month in prison

Before that, he served a month of preventive detention in the Specialized Association, in Asunción, one of the headquarters of the National Police It works as a prison and where Ronaldo and Roberto de Assis Moreira entered on March 6.

Despite the initial impact of going to prison, the former player appreciated the treatment received in prison and the relationship with other inmates, with whom he shared sports activities such as futsal.

"All the people with whom I had the opportunity to share in the Association have received me with amiability; play soccer, autographs, photos… is part of my life, I would have no reason to stop doing it, much more with people who were living a difficult time just like me, "he said.

Fake passports

The case dates back to March 4, when Ronaldinho and his brother arrived in Asunción in order for the former soccer player to attend various events. The two brothers entered the country with fake Paraguayan passports, on behalf of both.

In this regard, Ronaldinho said in the interview that both he and his brother, who is also his business representative, were unaware that these documents were false. "We stayed totally surprised knowing that the documents were not legal. Since then our intention has been to collaborate with the justice to clarify the fact as we have been doing from the beginning. From that moment until today, we have explained everything and facilitated everything that the justice requested of us, "he said.

The former player stated that he traveled to Paraguay to meet various contracts that his brother had managed. "In this case we came to participate in the launch of an 'online' casino as specified in the contract and for the launch of the book Craque da Vida that was organized with the company in Brazil that has the rights to exploit the book in Paraguay," said.

Ronaldinho expressed his confidence that everything will be cleared up and that he and his brother get out of that "situation as soon as possible". "The first thing will be to give a big kiss to my mother, who has been living through these difficult days since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic at her home, then she will absorb the impact that this situation has generated and move forward with faith and strength" he indicated.

The two brothers are in police custody at that hotel and banned from leaving the country. Among the people investigated is the businesswoman Dalia López, a fugitive from Justice, who received Ronaldinho at the Asunción airport, who had planned to put her image on a charity project sponsored by a foundation chaired by her.

López is identified by the Prosecutor's Office as the alleged head of a network dedicated to "facilitating the preparation and use of identity documents and fake content passports"

