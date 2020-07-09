Share it:

Ronaldinho sent a message to the White Roosters of Querétaro for their 70th anniversary (Photo: AFP)

Mexican soccer is celebrating. The club Queretaro celebrates 70 years of existence, so his fans, journalists, clubs and former players wished him a happy birthday on social networks.

Among them, the controversial Brazilian star, Ronaldinho Gaucho. Through his social networks, La Sonrisa del Fútbol sent a message to the club through his Twitter account.

"Congratulations @Club_Queretaro for the 70 years of a beautiful story that I had the pleasure of being part of"wrote the world champion.

The Brazilian star recalled his institution step where he was runner-up in Mexico (Photo: Twitter / @ 10Ronaldinho)

And is that Olegario Vázquez Aldir, the then owner of the White Roosters, accomplished the feat of bringing in a former Barcelona player in 2014. Although he reached the end of his career, the reinforcement was a real media bomb in the country.

His time with the people of Queretaro has many stories, ranging from scandals for partying in the middle of a tournament until their defeat in a final of the Liga MX. However, one of the great anecdotes is the ovation he received at the Azteca stadium, after just a few minutes on the field he signed a historic win against the Eagles of America.

There were also other players who celebrated the birthday boy. One was Héctor “Pity” Altamirano, now Celaya coach, who thanked being part of the club's history and congratulated the fans for their support.

His time with the Queretanos has many stories, ranging from scandals for partying in the middle of a tournament to his defeat in a final of the Liga MX (Photo: AFP)

"Congratulations @Club_Queretaro for your 70th Anniversary. Congratulations to all the fans from Queretaro! I am proud to be part of this history and to have special moments with the #GallosBlancos ”, was the message of Luis Pérez, another of the team's former footballers.

Luis Romo, who now plays for Cruz Azul, also congratulated the institution that saw him debut. "Congratulations! @Club_Queretaro I will always be grateful for having trained and pushing me to fulfill my dreams. Proud to have worn your colors. I carry them in my heart !!! ”, said the defender.

One of the most emotional messages was from the goalkeeper Gil Alcala, current goalkeeper of the Roosters. “I can't explain in words how nice I feel to be writing my story on your pages. It is a pride to wear your shield Thank you for everything you have given me, thank you for everything you make us feel, I hope it will be at least 100 more years, ”he said.

Querétaro turned 70 years old (Photo: Twitter / @Club_Queretaro)

In turn, two historic clubs at the international level celebrated the Blue and Whites' team. "Happy 70 years, @Club_Queretaro!" Paris Saint-Germain on his Twitter account in Spanish.

He PSV He also congratulated the club, remembering the Brazilian stars Ronaldinho and Ronaldo Nazario. “You had R10 dressed in blue and black, we had R9, everything counts, right? Happy anniversary @Club_Queretaro! ”Said the club.

His fans, journalists, clubs and former players wished him a happy birthday on social networks (Photo: Twitter / @Club_Queretaro)

Journalists from Mexico and the media also sent messages, in addition to commenting on some details of the club's foundation or sharing photos of the team's coverage. André Marín, Raúl Orvañanos, Inés Sainz, as well as the newspapers Make, Record, This and the site Halftime, are some of the names that joined the festivities.

Finally, the Aztec soccer regulatory organizations published their congratulatory messages, such as the Liga MX and Mexican Football Federation (FMF). Besides, the mexican team and first division clubs They dedicated a few words to the birthday institution on the occasion of its 70th anniversary.

