Ronaldinho reveals how he knew the "boy" Leo Messi existed

Ronaldinho Y Leo Messi They are two stars that coincided in Barcelona, ​​although when the Brazilian was in full maturity, the Argentine was still a child. However, that little boy was already starting to be someone in the club, as Ronaldinho explained in an interview in the magazine 'Panenka'.

According to his story, when he arrived in Barcelona "there was already talk of a child" of stood out in the lower categories. "Then we were friends, we started to play together and we got along very well. He came being different to everyone else, and we talked with Rijkaard to come and train with us, "he says.

The Brazilian says it was all very fast. "I was lucky to give him the pass your first goal. Over time, it is very nice to see someone who starts and then conquers the world so close, "he recalls.

"Leo has it all"

Ronaldinho comments that Messi did not leave him any particular teaching. "We were always very friends, we learned everyday things, He taught me Spanish and I Portuguese, but with the ball we understood each other perfectly. I would stay with how calm it is. That's something I love about him, never gets in trouble, he is always with his family and with the closest ones, "he says.

Asked about what quality Messi could stay with Ronaldinho if he could, the Brazilian says: "Leo has it all, you don't need anything from me. "