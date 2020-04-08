Sports

Ronaldinho is released from prison and will be under house arrest in a hotel in Asunción

April 7, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto leave prison and they will be placed under house arrest in a hotel in Asunción (Paraguay) after the judge has accepted their lawyer's request.

Sergio Queiroz, lawyer for the former Brazilian soccer player, offered $ 1.6 million bail and requested to go under house arrest as a special measure due to the situation caused by the coronavirus.

The Prosecutor's Office had previously been favorable for the former Barcelona player to be placed under house arrest with permanent police custody. After analyzing all this, the judge has accepted the request of the Brazilian's lawyer.

Ronaldinho And his brother Robert They were transferred last Saturday, March 21, to a prison in Asuncion, Paraguay, after the preventive detention order signed by a judge at the Palace of Justice, where they had appeared about six hours earlier for the imposition of measures.

Both were charged for the punishable act of use of false content public document when trying to enter the country with fictitious passports last Wednesday.

