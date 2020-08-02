Ronaldinho could be released in the next few days: what destination did he choose as his new home

Share it:

File photo of Ronaldinho leaving the Supreme Court of Paraguay, in Asunción, after testifying.

Mar 6, 2020.

This Tuesday will be five months since Ronaldinho was arrested by the Police of Paraguay after having crossed the border with false documentation. That arrest exposed how a mafia group operated in the South American country and the investigation took so long that the former footballer has not yet been released, despite the fact that he no longer spends days behind bars, but rather does so with house arrest in a hotel.

As reported ESPN, sources of the prosecution that is carrying out the case admitted that "90% of the case" is finished and that although it will continue its course, the former player of Barcelona and PSG, among other clubs, would be released. Now, the Brazilian's lawyers must prepare a new defense so that his client, and his brother, can leave the hotel where they are.

For this, Ronaldinho should accept the guilt of having entered the country with false documentation, pay a fine and agree to return to Paraguay in case the judge, Gustavo Amarilla, so indicates. The Brazilian star has already paid a bail of 1.6 million dollars to be able to obtain house arrest and it is still unknown how much the new amount will be to be able to leave there.

First image of Ronaldinho at the hotel in Paraguay

The Assis brothers are accused by the Prosecutor's Office for "producing official documents with false content", a crime that carries up to 5 years in prison. The case dates back to March 4, when they entered the country through the Asunción International Airport with manipulated Paraguayan IDs.

Those who are more complicated are Wilmondes Sousa Lira, businessman who organized the trip together with Dalia López, who is unknown and under international arrest warrant. In total there are about 20 defendants in the case, because the arrest of the former footballer and his brother made it clear how a band that was in charge of falsifying documentation and that would be led by López operated.

As reported by the site of ESPN Ronaldinho he has already planned his journey once he is allowed to leave. His first destination will be Porto Alegre, Brazil, where he will meet his family and some friends, but then he would take another flight to Europe.

The chosen place to rest is nothing less than Barcelona and more specifically Castelldefels, a town where he lived during his time as a footballer for the Barça club and where other stars like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. The place has the peace and proximity to the beaches that the world champion with Brazil in 2002 has been looking for for a long time and would be chosen.

