Ronaldinho and his brother could be released in the coming days: the three conditions they must meet

Ronaldinho and his brother could be released in the coming days (EFE / Nathalia Aguilar)



A few days after serving five months in detention, Ronaldinho And his brother Roberto Assis could be released in the next few days. According to various judicial sources in Paraguay, the Public Ministry presented a request to conclude the case that has the former Brazilian soccer player as the protagonist with the suspension to proof of the execution of the sentence received by the star who became world champion with the national team of his country in the 2002 World Cup in Korea-Japan.

This Friday, prosecutors Marcelo Pecci, Alicia Sapriza, Federico Delfino and Osmar Legal were in charge of promoting a counterproposal to what was offered by the defense of the Assis brothers earlier this week. According to the Paraguayan press, all parties involved in the case would agree to the conditions proposed by the Prosecutor's Office.

The report sent by the five prosecutors has three decisive conditions to put an end to a story that began on March 4, when Ronaldinho and his brother entered the Guaraní country from the Asunción international airport with false Paraguayan identifications. In the opinion, the historic number 10 of Barcelona assumes his responsibility for having entered Paraguay with adulterated documentation.

Furthermore, the presentation would state that the next place of residence for a year of the former midfielder is his country of origin -preferably in the city of Rio de Janeiro-, but at the same time it could leave Brazil, as long as the notice notifies where it will travel and for how long it will be outside the chosen jurisdiction.

The last condition imposed by the Paraguayan Public Ministry would be that of pay a sum of $ 90,000 in damages, and appear before a federal judge once every three months for the next two years. Yes Dinho accept all these measures, your record in the South American country will be cleared of guilt and charge.

Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto have been detained in Paraguay for more than five months (REUTERS / Jorge Adorno)

The case of Roberto, the brother of the world soccer star, will be different. Despite the fact that his freedom from detention is motorized, the minor of the Assis will maintain his criminal record in Paraguay and will not be able to leave Brazilian territory for at least two years unless a judge gives him free rein to do so. Like Ronaldinho, he must appear quarterly before a judge for two years and will have to pay more than $ 100,000 for the damages caused.

The judge in the case, Gustavo Amarilla, does not yet have a definite date for the hearing to ratify the decision, but it is presumed that it could happen within the next two weeks.

It is important to remember that the former PSG footballer posted a bond of $ 1.6 million to obtain house arrest and leave the building of the Specialized Group, a tactical group of the National Police of Paraguay, one of the most important prison centers in the country. On April 7th, Dinho and his brother moved to an exclusive hotel called Palmaroga, located on the emblematic Calle Palma, between Montevideo and Ayolas, in the country's capital.

The other protagonists of the case involving a star figure in world football in recent decades are the most complicated with Paraguay's justice: Wilmondes Sousa Lira, businessman who organized the trip with Dalia López, whose whereabouts are unknown and he has international arrest warrant. In total there are about 20 defendants in the case, because the arrest of the former footballer and his brother made it clear how a gang that was in charge of falsifying documentation operated and that it would be led by López.

