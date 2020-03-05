Ronaldinho and his brother are arrested in Paraguay for allegedly using false passports

Ronaldinho of Assis Moreira, Ronaldinho Gaucho, and his brother Roberto have been arrested in Paraguay for entering the country allegedly with fake passports.

As reported by Euclides Acevedo, Minister of the Interior, to several media, Ronaldinho and his brother, that the complaint was sent to the Prosecutor's Office by the airport authority after arriving in the country since in the documentation issued on January 7, they appear as naturalized paraguayans.

National Police agents and prosecutors went to the hotel room where he was the player of Barça, PSG, Milan and Guild.

Everything indicates that they would have entered the country with false documentation, since the footballer I could not leave Brazil.

This Thursday, March 5, both, including an alleged Brazilian businessman identified as Wilmondes Sousa Lira and allegedly linked to the plot, they will have to declare in the prosecution.

Ronaldinho and his brother arrived in the country, with the intention of participating in a free child health care program.