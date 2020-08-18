Share it:

Ronald Koeman is Barcelona's new coach (AFP)

This Tuesday, Barcelona reported the arrival of Ronald Koeman to the technical direction after the departure of Quique Setien, whose last game was the humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The Dutchman, who will leave his team, will command the club that saw him shine as a footballer between 1989 and 1995.

The announcement was made by the president of the institution himself, Josep Maria Bartomeu, through the sign of BarçaTV, in which he spoke about what was the last season of the Barça team that ended without titles or triumphs in the classics against Real Madrid, a catastrophic balance for a cast that has Lionel messi, last winner of the Golden Ball and considered one of the best footballers in all history.

"If nothing goes wrong, in the next few days we will announce Ronald Koeman as the new coach of FC Barcelona," said the top leader. We bet because we know him very well because of how he is and how he thinks and how his teams play, but also because of his experience, because he is in Johan Cruyff's Dream Team, he knows Barça and the way of understanding football ”, he remarked.

Koeman, a disciple of Johan Cruyff, had already been surveyed in January when the Barcelona fired Ernesto Valverde. On that occasion, the technician rejected the offer since the Euro 2020, a contest that was finally postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, he could not decline the proposal. “In December we spoke with different coaches to see who could come. At that time we denied it because it could not be explained, now I can say. Koeman told us that he had a responsibility with the Netherlands and could not leave them without a coach, but he was the first coach we contacted. Now he has told us that the Eurocup is very far away, we are in a pandemic and we do not know what will happen to the competitions. Now you have said you can do it. It's a dream for him for a long time”, Said Bartomeu.

Ronald Koeman was photographed at Barcelona airport this Tuesday (Reuters)

Who is in charge of the paperwork was, Òscar Grau, CEO of the club, who traveled to the Netherlands to meet with the leaders of the Dutch federation on Monday to agree on his dismissal. This Tuesday, the coach took a plane from Amsterdam to Catalonia, but just before he was intercepted by the cameras of the NOS television and declared: “This is the moment to accept the position of coach of Barça. I would like, of course, but there is still no final agreement, the signatures are missing in the contract. It is at that moment when everything is one hundred percent safe ”.

The former coach of Ajax, Valencia and PSV, among others, will have the difficult task of standing in front of a squad that has been accumulating frustrations and that has the pressure to win titles as soon as possible. In addition, during these weeks the replacement process will also begin in the dressing room, so it is difficult to know which players you can count on for the start of the season. Among the surnames that could leave the club are those of Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal, among others.

Another measure in the framework of the “extensive restructuring" announced by the Catalan team was the departure of Eric Abidal, former player of the club and member of the now legendary team of Pep Guardiola, who worked as technical secretary of the current management. "It was his personal decision and we accepted it," Bartomeu said in BarçaTV.

The League will start on the weekend of September 12 and 13, so Koeman will have less than a month to prepare for the start of his cycle and for what is estimated, these weeks will be hectic in the Barcelona world.

