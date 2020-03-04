Ronald Koeman admits that he refused to train Barça: "I'm with the national team"

Ronald Koeman, former Barça and current coach of the Netherlands National Team, said he refused to train the club culé when Ernesto Valverde left the bench.

"Yes, Barça spoke with me, but I said that nor because I am with the selection", he explained when asked about the change of mid-season coach.

On Frenkie De Jong, a culé player who trains in the national team, he said "he is positive". "Play in a different position than what you are used to, but they are technician decisions. He is a very young player, he learns a lot, but I think he plays differently with me in the national team, "he concluded.

A "hard defeat" for Setién at the Bernabéu

Koeman's words come after Barça's blow in the Classic. "Both Zinedine Zidane and I said that this game was not going to be decisive. There are many points to play and a lot of championship, Although it is a tough defeat. These matches affect you when you lose, but there is plenty of capacity to overcome us, "said Setién, at a press conference.

"There are many things to rescue good, positive, and we will try to improve it. The dynamics of the team is good, but football also has these things. We've had four or five occasions, they too, but if we don't mark them then you don't win ", confessed