Ron Leibman, actor of "Friends" and "The Sopranos" died

Ron Leibman, Emmy winner for his "Martin Kazinsky" character in the criminal drama series Kaz and known for playing "Leonard Green" in Friends, died at 82.

The winning actor of a Tony by Angels in America: Millennium approaches He died on December 6 of pneumonia in New York City, his representative said Saturday.

Leibman was born on October 11, 1937 in Manhattan and was at the age of 19 when he first appeared on television with The edge of the night. By 1963, the actor debuted on Broadway with Dear me, the sky is falling.

After small interventions on the small screen, Ron Leibman made his film debut in 1970 with the feature film Where´s Poppa?, next to George Segal and Ruth Gordon.

Two years later, he co-starred with Robert Redford and Segal the tape The hot rock Y by 1979 he obtained the Emmy for his interpretation of an ex-car driver who becomes a criminal lawyer for Kaz, series that also created.

Ron Leibman in Friends Y The Sopranos

In the 80s, he appeared in both film and television productions, and in 1986 he was nominated for the Golden Globe as Best Supporting Actor for Christmas Eveby Stuart Cooper.

By 1993, Ron was recognized with Tony for his work as Roy Cohn, and from 1996 to 2004 he had appearances in Friends, like "Dr. Leonard Green ”, the rich and bad-tempered father of“ Rachel ”(Jennifer Aniston).

In 2006, the actor had a recurring role in The Sopranos and since 2013 he lent his voice for three years to “Ron Cadillac” in the animated series Archer, His last job.

With information from Notimex.

