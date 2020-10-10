Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective, the new manga by Akira Amano, debuts

Akira Amano has been very famous for years for her manga Tutor Hitman Reborn, published in Weekly Shonen Jump between 2004 and 2012. Since the end of the work she has never returned to Jump but has dedicated herself to other works such as ElDLIVE on digital magazines from Shueisha house. Today she is back in publication with Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective.

Earlier this month it was announced for Shonen Jump + the new series from Akira Amano. However, after a few days that announcement disappeared incomprehensibly, suggesting that due to some mistake the announcement was wrong or that the mangaka had had more serious problems. The mystery increased when another announcement related to Akira Amano was anticipated on the page of Weekly Shonen Jump.

The mystery was revealed today with the pubblicazione di Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective su Shonen Jump +, as it was instead anticipated at the beginning of October. Probably the work should have been revealed with great fanfare but an error in communication meant that the return of the manga took place in advance of plans.

But this is not the only news given that Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective also made its debut on MangaPlus. Amano fans will be able to find the new manga then translated into English on the famous platform and, for now, it seems that this will follow a weekly cadence. We will see in the next releases how Amano will return to the fore in the manga world.