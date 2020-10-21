Ron Howard’s cult film will soon have a sequel series on Disney +

It has been confirmed that Ron Howard’s 1988 cult film Willow will have a sequel on Disney +, under the direction of Crazy Rich Asians and GI Joe: Retaliation’s Jon M. Chu. Willow star Warwick Davis will return for the sequel series, as will Ron Howard, who this time as the executive producer.

For some time we had talked to you about a possible Willow reboot but so far, no official announcement from the US streaming giant had yet arrived. In a press release, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said: “Jon Chu’s vision, coupled with the writing of Jon Kasdan and Wendy Mericle, will lead Willow on new and exciting adventures”.

The series will take place “years after the events of Willow’s original film. It will introduce completely new characters to the enchanted realm of the fairy queens and the two-headed monsters of Eborsisk and will make us meet again its eponymous hero, Willow Ufgood played once again by the peerless Warwick Davis“. Filming for the show will take place in Wales, where the original film was shot but Ron Howard would already be looking for great new locations for Willow.

“It is creatively exciting not just revisiting the world and characters first conceived by George Lucas, Bob Dolman and myself, but seeing them take flight in such fresh, fun and cinematic ways through the imaginations of Jon Kasdan and Team Willow “, afferma Howard. “This is not a nostalgic throwback, it’s a creative trend forward and it’s a blast to be a part of it. “

To see the series on Dosney + we will certainly have to wait a long time, but the news of the official will certainly have excited the fans of Willow who have long been clamoring for new adventures for their favorite hero.