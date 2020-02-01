Ron Howard will direct a drama about the murder of Fidel Castro

Share it:

TO Ron Howard A year full of projections awaits you. In addition to taking over the adaptation of J. D. Vance's memoirs with ‘Hillbilly Elegy’, a film produced by Netflix, the filmmaker will also direct ‘The Fixer’, drama by Paramount Pictures about one of Fidel Castro's assassination attempts. Set in the height of the Cold War, the film will focus on an FBI agent chosen by the CIA to lead a group of Chicago operatives and gangsters to end the one who was president of Cuba between 1976 and 2008. The original idea and the script is by Tyler Hisel, who always thought that one had to tell a story about the more than 600 assassination attempts against Castro throughout his term.

Another of his most anticipated titles is "Hillbilly Elegy" that recreates the American dream through three generations of Appalachian families. The film, which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix later this year, features Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Haley Bennett, Freida Pinto and Gabriel Basso. "This is a story of transformation that has a lot to do with that of my family and that of my wife's family," he explained to Collider. “Talk about how to be your best self, but also everything that entails and the lessons you have to learn. It is a very powerful issue. ”