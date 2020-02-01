Ron Howard Talks about Han Solo

Share it:

After the sudden dismissal of Christopher Miller Y Phil Lord after several weeks of filming, the future of ‘Han Solo: A Star Wars Story' it got complicated. To save the furniture, Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, decided to pull personal agenda and convinced one of his close friends: Ron Howard.

"The circumstances of the way I ended up involved in ‘Han Solo’”, Says the director when he has to refer to the film in an interview published in Collider. "It was almost a rewrite and a continuation, and there was a certain percentage of the film that had not yet been filmed … We were very focused on what we were doing"

In case the pressure was not high enough, the desire to make the leap to the realization of Bryce Dallas Howard, the director's daughter, made her become her shadow during the complex and fleeting assignment, something with which the filmmaker was not always convinced.

"She is not really a daughter, she is a movie star. With a young cast that felt a lot of pressure for ‘Han Solo’, I wasn't sure how comfortable everyone would be with Bryce", recognize. "But she convinced me to try for a day or two, and of course everyone fell in love with her because she is that kind of person. And it was great to have her close, and had a couple of really good suggestions"

"I had a lot of fun making that movie, and it reminded me that I really enjoy that kind of playful narratives and action, and I love technology", recognize. "I love the actors more, but what you can offer the audience is great"

The actress, already on the payroll, has shown that she has learned enough to be in charge of a project and go well with the direction of ‘Sanctuary’, The fourth chapter of‘The Mandalorian’. Although it is also true that Star wars Run through the veins of this family, if only by contact.

"George Lucas is a mentor, a formidable friend”, Says the director. "He warned me and said, "Hey, look, it's for the fans, but you have to have the courage to listen to them but tell the story you want to tell." So he is in favor of the galaxy expanding and experiencing. That is what you prefer. He gets more excited about those who want to exceed the limits of what a Star Wars movie or television series can be"