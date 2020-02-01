 Ron Howard really enjoyed Han Solo despite his difficulty

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The second Star Wars spin-off that was marked Lucasfilm marked a before and after in the future plans of the galactic franchise. The movie "Han Solo: A Star Wars Story" It was a real disaster at the box office level, and even more at the level of profitability because it went through a process of return to filming when the directors in charge, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, were fired in the middle of production. Instead the director was placed Ron Howard.

The two Oscar-winning filmmaker for "An amazing mind" and old friend of George Lucas took over this stormy production trying to assemble a product with enough entity to be liked by the studio and be able to release it in cinemas. Despite the harsh criticism that the film received, Howard has always been very happy for his work in the film, in fact, he commented at the time to continue interested in directing another Star Wars movie.

In a new interview, Ron Howard has returned to show up very happy for the experience who lived and enjoyed thanks to this project.

Given the circumstances of the way I ended up involved with Solo, I had a lot of fun making that movie. It reminded me that I really enjoy that kind of playful narration and action, and I love technology. I like actors more, but it's great what you can offer the public.

It was said at the time that when Howard arrived at the shooting, he was still waiting to shoot half of the film. However, actor Paul Bettany has already revealed that the filming that Howard already made was more extensive than initially planned, as the director was responsible for convincing Lucasfilm to re-shoot some scenes already recorded. Howard explains in this new interview that when he arrived, he was at a point where they could either rewrite the script completely or pick up the pieces of what had already been shot and try to get something out of there, and this second was what they did. .

Under the circumstances, with Phil and Chris leaving the movie and I arriving at it, I was at a point where it was almost a rewrite and a continuation, and there was a certain percentage of the movie that had not yet been shot … So no I think we were quite focused on what we were doing.

The director finally also addresses the issue of fans, and how franchises with as many followers as this is subject to a intense scrutiny. Howard gets to see the positive aspect of this, and believes that that would be something that George Lucas, creator of the franchise, would use for his own benefit on a creative level.

It doesn't happen in every movie with that intensity, but it goes with the territory when you have a high level intellectual property. There was a bit of that when I did ‘The Grinch’ 20 years ago. But George Lucas is a mentor, a tremendous friend. He warned me, and has always said: ‘Hey, look, it's for the fans’, and yet you have to have the courage to listen to them but tell the story you want to tell. So he is in favor of the galaxy expanding and experiencing. That is what you prefer. He gets more excited about those who want to push the boundaries of what a Star Wars movie or a television series (may be).

Via information | Collider