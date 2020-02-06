 Ron Howard is not seen directing an episode of The Mandalorian

Share it:

On occasion, we have already commented on the interest of Ron Howard to remain linked to the Star Wars universe, because it does not keep a bad memory of the hard work he had to do with "Han Solo: A Star Wars Story". He has openly expressed his desire to return to work on a Star Wars movie, but by asking him about the idea of ​​perhaps directing an episode of a series like “The Mandalorian”, the director rejects the idea.

The filmmaker is little interested in following in the footsteps of his daughter, actress Bryce Dallas Howard who directed the fourth episode of the Star Wars series, and it is not precisely for interest, but for lack of time because it has much to do in his film producer Imagine Entertainment.

Even the (Han) Solo situation, as much as I love Star Wars and all the things in the galaxy, Imagine (Entertainment) is so dynamic and there is so much to do with Imagine and so many creative opportunities that I really don't have time, however much fun to be, to do something like that.

The filmmaker has had good words for the work Bryce did with the series, and is very proud of his work:

Yes, I got to see it at the beginning and even made a couple of comments, mostly ignored. She's my daughter. Why would I hear anything I say? The director jokingly acknowledges. But I thought he did a great job with the episode and learned a lot under the tutelage of Jon Favreau, who is doing a great job on that series and is incredibly passionate about him, and the series has great success, so Bryce is delighted.

