Romulus, the official trailer reveals the release of the Matteo Rovere series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Matteo Rovere’s project focused on birth of Rome is one of the most anticipated by TV series fans. In addition to the first photos from the set of Romulus, we report the new trailer shared by Sky.

Find the video at the bottom of the news, the teaser shows us the first scenes of the production of Sky Original set in the eighth century a. C. and centered on the characters of Yemos, the vestal Ilia and Wiros, three boys played respectively by Andrea Arcangeli, Marianna Fontana and Francesco Di Napoli. Together with them we will find Giovanni Buselli, Silvia Calderoni, Sergio Romano, Demetra Avincola, Ivana Lotito, Gabriel Montesi and Vanessa Scalera.

In November we will be able to see the ten episodes that make up the series in the Sky catalog and streaming on NOW TV, the work will be directed by Matteo Rovere, former director of “The First King“, a feature film dedicated to the life of the brothers Romolo and Remo, together with him we will also find Filippo Gravino, screenwriter of the film, who wrote the episodes of Romulus. Shot completely in protolatin, the show will show us a violent world, where the populations of Lazio compete for the domination of the surrounding territory, while every natural event is attributed to power of the gods.

Finally, we point out this interview with the director of Romulus, in which Matteo Rovere reveals some curiosities about the Sky, Cattley and Greenland production.