Romulus: how is the Sky series by Matteo Rovere that expands Il primo re

With The First King, Matteo Rovere had given us on the big screen a reinterpretation of a myth that cinema had not yet exploited properly, that of foundation of Rome – and, consequently, of our entire civilization. An interesting story for its rawness and maturity, which certainly did not go unnoticed in the eyes of the creative direction of Sky.

Therefore, starting from next November 6 on the Atlantic channel, a new original product entirely made in Sky, created by Rovere and co-produced by Cattleya and Groenlandia: Romulus, the TV series that explores (and expands) the narrative of The First King, telling us a further point of view on the origins of Latin culture.

Attention, however: while sharing structural and stylistic canons, Romulus is a different product from the story of Romulus and Remus: it deepens its narrative universe, but is chronologically placed in a different time, to tell us something more about the populations that inhabited Lazio in a still quite primitive world.

Before the myth

Because if the most famous story of our antiquity starts from the bloody fratricide and the path of Romulus that would have led to one of the most powerful and influential civilizations in the history of man, it is also true that the territory on which the roots of Italy today was already a primitive and rural crucible, made up of rites and brutality, but in which a social substratum was taking shape ready to transform and unify under a single banner. That of “Ruma“. But let’s proceed in order, telling you who are the protagonists of Romulus: before the advent of the two brothers destined to found Rome, in the VIII century BC there was the Latin League, an agglomeration of thirty peoples who responded to the authority of a single king, that of Alba, the elder Denominator, and at the will of the gods, a primordial pantheon in which many of the main deities of Latin mythology were recognized. The tranquility and political stability of the League, however, is about to be devastated by a nefarious event: Numitor, after consulting the haruspex, must accept his fate, go into exile and leave the throne of Alba in the hands of his two nephews, COME (Giovanni Buselli) and We go (Andrea Arcangeli).

The twins were born to Numitor’s daughter, Silvia, and are therefore direct heirs to the command of the League, as well as united by an indissoluble bond that will lead them to reign together. However Araulius (Sergio Romano), brother of Numitor, plot behind the royal family, and the tragedy that will befall Alba will also involve the antagonist’s daughter, Ilia (Marianna Fontana), priestess of the temple of Vesta and worshiper of the goddess of fecundity.

But Romulus is also a concentrate of other key characters: far from Alba, in Velia, a group of young people must face a test of maturity: to survive for six months in the woods, exposed to the threats of ferocious beasts and to a mysterious creature that sinks its its roots in the myth itself. She is Rumia, a savage and brutal wolf-like goddess who has inhabited the woods since time immemorial; among the Luperci, the group called to survive, there is Wiros (Francesco Di Napoli), a slave without origins or memory whose fate will soon be linked to that of Yemos (Andrea Arcangeli), the prince of Alba who will be forced to flee after the betrayal of his uncle Amulius.

A fraternal bond is born between the two, but the protagonists soon find themselves having to face the very existence of Rumia, coming into contact with a feral people and worshipers of the she-wolf goddess, who will show the two young people the fate that awaits them: a “promised land” that will rise above all other civilizations, a city that no one will ever dare to challenge. Ruma, in fact, the future Rome.

The legend according to Rovere

In short, Romulus tells and expands the myth of the foundation of Rome in a product that deepens a real narrative universe, which from The First King turns into a TV series that we can consider an alternative version to the Rovere feature film. The director returns here at the helm of the project, instilling all his authorial vision in the Sky Original series a product that combines myth and fantasy, trying to imagine how the peoples of the Latin League lived before the birth of Rome.

Rovere takes us into brutality and the primitive world with his usual essential but symbolic direction, in a story that wants to enhance the concept of “as much as possible.”ferinità“applied to a culture at the primordial origins of its history.

Romulus is therefore a series shot with intelligence, which wisely exploits a suggestive photograph and a set reconstructed with great abundance and attention to the historical period of reference: the result is a production of enormous atmosphere, as was the film from which it originates, thanks above all to the suggestive idea of recite it entirely in proto-Latin (with appropriate Italian subtitles, of course).

The story of Yemos and Wiros also needs its own times to evolve according to the extraordinary and fascinating vision of its creator, and that is why the first 6 episodes that we were able to preview also highlighted some problems in managing the narrative rhythm, with a powerful story, but also slow, and in which the script mechanisms find it difficult to trigger effectively. When the developments begin to take shape, or rather around the fourth episode, the product takes on convincing shades, dictated by a raw, putrescent and visually experimental staging. Waiting to see the final episodes of the Rovere show, in short, Romulus is promoted despite some initial lengthening, but to express a definitive judgment (which, we hope, is completely positive) we just have to wait to know how the story will continue at the origins of our myth.