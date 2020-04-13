Romero: "What these teams have done is appallingly ridiculous"

The Real society and the CF Fuenlabrada There have been two of the clubs that have made attempts to resume activity. In the case of the Basque team, he wanted his players to train individually in their facilities. In the Community of Madrid, they went through theirs to get a fat control. Both have been warned by the CSD that they were unable to do so. Their initiatives have been debated in the Open bar of BE Sports.

Antonio Romero. I notice that the teams are eager but I think it is ridiculously awful. I also want to do different things, but it doesn't make sense. That this mess is mounted in the Royal Society when we do not know what will happen … And the Fuenlabrada thing is also ridiculous. It is exposing a club to be on all the covers and not for the good job they do.

Miguel Martín Talavera. You have to know who has been the thinking head of this. When few people go to work, I don't know why you should go to pass a fat control in the Fuenlabrada field.

I am very aware of this moment that we live. It is a very DELICATE moment, where the safety of people prevails. Having said that: pic.twitter.com/1egyzHMaJU – David Zurutuza (@DZurutuza) April 12, 2020

Anton Meana. Sandoval (Fuenlabrada coach) defends the club's position and that it is not a question of the coaching staff. I perceive that there are clubs that think that this could be done by interpreting the royal decree. When they have been told that it cannot be done, they have left it. There are clubs that rely on lawyers who say that the royal decree is not so perfect.

Antonio Romero. Here we all have to row to the same side. I have a hard time thinking that this is a decision of the President. In the case of Fuenlabrada, it sounds like a coach and a coaching staff to me.

