Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Romario Hernández thought about looking for another club due to the uncertainty generated by the Liga de Expansión MX (Photo: Courtesy / Leones Negros)

We are less than a month to start the first tournament of the MX Expansion League. Although details of the new category are still missing, the 16 clubs are already preparing to inaugurate the new format of the silver division of Mexican soccer.

However, it was several months that the players were in uncertainty about their future. After the disappearance of the MX Ascent and changing the rules to benefit youth training, Romario Hernández He did not know if he would run out of a club.

Leones Negros could not ensure their permanence in the team, as they did not know what the competition rules would be like either. "Yes I moved"The 26-year-old midfielder said when asked if he came looking for another team that would give him certainty about his future.

Leones Negros could not assure their permanence in the team, because they did not know what the competition rules would be like either (Photo: Courtesy / Leones Negros)

Yes it hit me a lot because we didn't know what was going to happen to us

“Fortunately for the 26-year-old midfielder, UdeG continues to count on his services. “Alberto Castellanos (the team president) told us that the project was going on. I've always been to death with him and with the club. I have to work here, ”he explained at a press conference on Tuesday.

“It makes us uneasy. It is a new tournament that we do not even know the rules. They have handled this change very badly, but we have no other option ”, lamented about the organization the player, who now has to guide the youth with his leadership on the field.

Alberto Castellanos, president of Leones Negros, always supported the player (Photo: Courtesy / Leones Negros)

Now that the tournament will start in August, he considered that it will be complicated by the suspension of promotion and descent in Mexico, since the wins would only be symbolic. "Yes, it's difficult because you feel like you don't play at all, but we are in ours ", clarified.

When asked about the rigor of the games with the new rules, the Mexican assured that this will depend on the other teams. "God willing, they let us advance to the team in two or three years"Hernández mentioned.

Now that there will be more young footballers on the pitch, Romario had no qualms about accepting the responsibility of the leader. "Right now, the truth, the responsibility will fall on my shoulders. There are some kids who are out of place, but they have to be fixed, ”he commented with a smile.

Now the Leones Negros midfielder is focused on the start of the tournament and has agreed to wear the captain's badge to guide the younger ones (Photo: Courtesy / Leones Negros)

In the team, trained on court, there is no difference in the ages

“It is a responsibility that I have been working on for years. I'm not afraid of him. If the responsibility is going to fall on me, then I accept it ”, remarked the midfielder.

Despite noting that he is "dead with the club", he declared that he would not reject an opportunity to play first with another team. “If you get an opportunity and they want you in the First Division, we are not going to leave it. The presi (Castellanos) told us that there was no problem if there was a First Division offer, "he explained.

Leones Negros prepares for the start of the Liga de Expansión MX (Photo: Courtesy / Leones Negros)

Now he is only focused on the start of the tournament, scheduled for August 14, 15 and 16. What he did recognize was the complicated process of returning to training, after months of exercising at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A bit difficult. It was a long time that we stood still. That feeling was kind of weird, but with the works it was not difficult for us to return to the field ”, he assured. "We moved the mat a little, but we are here to give everything on the court," Romario concluded.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

He played in America and Europe: this is the brand new reinforcement of Cimarrones for the Expansion League

Liga de Expansión MX: clubs in uncertainty due to lack of schedule and television contract

Guillermo Alison left Cruz Azul after 15 years and will play for Cancun FC

Femexfut ratified changes to the Liga de Expansión MX; Affiliates of Pumas and Chivas confirmed