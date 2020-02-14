romantic comedy that overflows freshness and charm

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the first thoughts that come to mind regarding this premiere is the fact that a series as small as '#Luimelia' Be one of the most anticipated fictions of this beginning of 2020.

Yes, it is true that he has a big fan of 'Amar es para siempre' keeping track of the new production of Atresplayer Premium, but between the hype and the fandom He has managed to capture the attention of the "profane", as is my case.

And, the truth is that after watching the first two episodes of '#Luimelia' (those provided by Atresmedia) I fully understand the phenomenon mounted around the couple formed by Luisita (Paula Usero) and Amelia (Carol Rovira).

Reimagining a great love story

The premise of '#Luimelia' is the of doing a reimagining exercise of the love story of these two young girls changing the 70s to the present. They don't know each other … and the circumstances of the first episode will be the first encounter and the germ of the love story.

This remove the barrier first of the one who does not follow 'Amar es para siempre' and, in turn, proposes something stimulating to which he fears to be seeing the same thing as with the daily strip of Antena 3. I think it is the first great success on the part of the writers of the series, Borja González Santaolalla and Diana Rojo.

But he's not the only one. What catches the attention of '#Luimelia' is the freshness, naturalness and vitality that it brings. He is clear about the profile of the spectator he is looking for and we find a charming series, with fully recognizable characters and moments and dialogues that can be viral meat.

In fact, while watching these first episodes, I kept thinking about 'Paquita Salas' regarding your ability to populate tumblr with the scenes of the series, the situations and their memorable characters. It has, in this sense, quite potential.

Almost that the worst part is that the episodes do not reach ten minutes. It is a small romantic comedy but performed excellently and you end each episode wanting to see more. More of Luisita, more of Amelia and more of everything. I wish more seasons.