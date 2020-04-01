Roman Ritual, Series by Paco Plaza and Enrique Lavigne

Share it:

Thanks to a gratifying exclusive from Variety, we have learned this very afternoon the future existence of a series that will make the wait forever until its premiere, and that will complicate the nights of some of its viewers as soon as it reaches your screen.

‘Roman Ritual’, The terrifying scripted comic The Torres, a drawing of Jaime Martínez and color of Sandra Molina, will be adapted into a television series produced by Enrique López Lavigne and written and directed by Paco Plaza, which already prefaced the original edited by Dibbuks.

The comic takes us to the darkest part of the Vatican. After the death of a bishop, the entire curia works to find an exorcist capable of expelling the demon from its most unexpected guest: the pope.

Enrique López Lavigne produces with El Estudio, a team that also includes Pablo Cruz (Canada) and Diego Suarez Chialvo (Sony Pictures Intl. Productions).

Paco Plaza is responsible for ‘Middle name’(2002),‘Veronica’(2017) and‘Who kills iron’(2019), in addition to having created together with Jaume Balagueró ‘(• REC)’(2007) and‘(• REC) ²’(2009) before enhancing the lone solo with‘(• REC) ³: Genesis’(2012), so his participation in‘Roman Ritual’Together with the indispensable Lavigne makes the project one of the great news of the season.

Before all this happens, we can see ‘The grandmother’, A new Plaza tape that also has a script by Carlos Vermouth. You see Good things also happen. Devilish, but good.