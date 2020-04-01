Entertainment

Roman Ritual, Series by Paco Plaza and Enrique Lavigne

April 1, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Thanks to a gratifying exclusive from Variety, we have learned this very afternoon the future existence of a series that will make the wait forever until its premiere, and that will complicate the nights of some of its viewers as soon as it reaches your screen.

Roman Ritual’, The terrifying scripted comic The Torres, a drawing of Jaime Martínez and color of Sandra Molina, will be adapted into a television series produced by Enrique López Lavigne and written and directed by Paco Plaza, which already prefaced the original edited by Dibbuks.

The comic takes us to the darkest part of the Vatican. After the death of a bishop, the entire curia works to find an exorcist capable of expelling the demon from its most unexpected guest: the pope.

Enrique López Lavigne produces with El Estudio, a team that also includes Pablo Cruz (Canada) and Diego Suarez Chialvo (Sony Pictures Intl. Productions).

READ:  Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7: Cast, Trailer, Air date & everything you need to know.

Paco Plaza is responsible for ‘Middle name’(2002),‘Veronica’(2017) and‘Who kills iron’(2019), in addition to having created together with Jaume Balagueró(• REC)’(2007) and‘(• REC) ²’(2009) before enhancing the lone solo with‘(• REC) ³: Genesis’(2012), so his participation in‘Roman Ritual’Together with the indispensable Lavigne makes the project one of the great news of the season.

Before all this happens, we can see ‘The grandmother’, A new Plaza tape that also has a script by Carlos Vermouth. You see Good things also happen. Devilish, but good.

imageDibbuks

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.