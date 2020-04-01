         'Roman Ritual': Paco Plaza will adapt the graphic novel of El Torres to a television series

Share it:

If yesterday we were talking about a television series based on the first film of one of the (REC) co-directors, today it's time to talk about the other: Paco Plaza, co-director will adapt the graphic novel 'Roman Ritual', from El Torres, by the producer Enrique López Lavigne ('28 weeks later ',' Verónica ').

Demons in the Vatican

Currently in development, 'Roman Ritual' is being developed by El Estudio, the independent production company based in Los Angeles, Mexico City and Madrid, presented in February at the Berlin Film Festival by Pablo Cruz, López Lavigne and former Sony Pictures Intl. Diego Suárez Chialvo.

Following the death of a bishop, priest John Brennan will be summoned to confront evil within the walls of the Holy See. 'Roman Ritual', a cult graphic novel, offered a revolutionary history of possessions in the vein of 'The Exorcist', drinking from the classics with a solid script and a realism in the vignettes that made the comic a cult object. Its edition included a prologue by Paco Plaza, with which the circle is now closed.

Plaza and López Lavigne, who will act as showrunners of the series, will follow the tone of the graphic novel, offering a contemporary version of the classic history of exorcism, recounting what The Study describes as "the final exorcism: the final challenge of the foundations of the Church, of the highest representative of God on Earth, by the forces of evil."

The Pope is possessed, and the Vatican has no choice but to call the exiled Father Salvador Trinidad to save the pontiff. Trinidad's challenge will not only be to expel the demon from the Pope, but also to penetrate an elaborate conspiracy of interests and covert crimes to safeguard the Catholic Church.

With 'Roman Ritual' in development, 'The Nameless' announced and the ambitious '30 coins' underway, national terror points to a second youth as it passes through the small screen.