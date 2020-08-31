Roman Reigns is the new Universal Champion, triumph at Payback

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We return to talk about the WWE champion: this time we point out the comments by Roman Reigns after his match, which we could see in Payback, a new event aired on the night of Sunday 30 August.

After the announcement of his illness, which took place in 2018, the athlete amazed everyone, defeating his opponents Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. At the end of the match Roman Reigns was therefore able to celebrate the title of WWE champion, together with his new manager Paul Heyman. At the bottom of the news you can find the post that was immediately shared by the five-time champion, in which there is a photo of him accompanied by this comment: “She returned to her place“.

As you might have guessed, his post was immediately shared by all wrestling fans, receiving over 480 thousand likes and almost ten thousand comments, noting in particular the state in which the ring is, completely destroyed during the match. It is also a great success for Paul Heyman, who has been the manager of four different wrestling champions. In recent days, the WWE athlete said he was sure of his victory and so it was, confirming the excellent moment he is experiencing Roman Reigns.