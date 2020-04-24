Rolling Stones releases song that resonates with these times of the Coronavirus

Share it:

The Rolling Stones unveiled a new song that they consider perfect for these times of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Legendary British rock band The Rolling Stones released the four-minute track with touches of blues and harmonica "Living in ghost town". In one part of the song Mick Jagger says: "I am a ghost living in a ghost town, you can look for me but you cannot find me". The vocalist wrote the song with guitarist Keith Richards.









The band explained that it was working in "Living in ghost town" before the pandemic and that it decided to resume it during its social distancing, thinking that "it would resonate with the times we are living in."

The lyrics definitely seem like the moment:

I'm not going anywhere locked up and alone, so much time to waste just watching my phone.

The Rolling Stones recently performed "You Can't Always Get What You Want" remotely at the "One World: Together At Home" concert.

