TV Shows

Rolling Stones releases song that resonates with these times of the Coronavirus

April 24, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The Rolling Stones unveiled a new song that they consider perfect for these times of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Legendary British rock band The Rolling Stones released the four-minute track with touches of blues and harmonica "Living in ghost town". In one part of the song Mick Jagger says: "I am a ghost living in a ghost town, you can look for me but you cannot find me". The vocalist wrote the song with guitarist Keith Richards.




The band explained that it was working in "Living in ghost town" before the pandemic and that it decided to resume it during its social distancing, thinking that "it would resonate with the times we are living in."

The lyrics definitely seem like the moment:

I'm not going anywhere locked up and alone, so much time to waste just watching my phone.

The Rolling Stones recently performed "You Can't Always Get What You Want" remotely at the "One World: Together At Home" concert.

READ:  Britney Spears commemorates 20 years of her song "Oops! ... I Did It Again"




You may also like:

The Rolling Stones postpone tour due to Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Rolling Stones advance concert in Miami due to Hurricane Dorian

NASA names a Mars rock "Rolling Stones Rock"

. (tagsToTranslate) Music (t) The Rolling Stones (t) Coronavirus (t) Covid-19

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.