Rolfi Montenegro told how Messi feels and gave details of the talk he had with Koeman: “He is very angry, very dissatisfied”
Rolfi Montenegro told how Messi feels and gave details of the talk he had with Koeman: “He is very angry, very dissatisfied”
August 21, 2020
1 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent News
Recent Posts
- The Batman a few hours from the DC FanDome: here’s what we’d like to see
- Swamp Thing, a star of the show celebrates the ‘new life’ of the DC series
- “A Change is Gonna Come” – Watch Jennifer Hudson Delivering a Knockout to Cap DNC Night 3
- Battletoads: how to play as Pimple, Zitz and Rash
- Rolfi Montenegro told how Messi feels and gave details of the talk he had with Koeman: “He is very angry, very dissatisfied”
- Dragon Ball Z: that time Akira Toriyama appeared in the anime
- A new Zelda game could be coming to Switch, but it’s not Breath of the Wild 2 Updated
- Messi in doubt: the phrases that expose the uncertainty that exists about the future of Leo in Barcelona
Add Comment