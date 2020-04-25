Roland Garros plans to delay the tournament and not coincide with the Tour de France

Roland Garros organizers shuffle delay the tournament of this edition for another week, to be disputed between September 27 and October 11, while they wait for the proposal to harmonize the calendar of international bodies.

Sources of the organization indicated that they are waiting for the officialization of the harmonized calendar in which the players associations, ATP and WTA, and the International Federation (ITF) work.

The French newspaper "Le Parisien" publishes this Monday that Roland Garros will be played between September 27 and October 11, a week later than the dates announced last March 17, when the organizers gave up the dates originally planned – May 24 and June 7 – due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With that extra week, he would leave a recovery time for tennis players after the United States Open, scheduled between August 31 and September 13. It would also allow the dispute between both Grand Slam of some clay court tournament in Europe.

Also, the delay prevents the Roland Garros final coincides in Paris with the arrival of the Tour de France, which has also been delayed by the coronavirus and is scheduled to take place from August 29 to September 20.

