Rohan Dennis skips the confinement in Girona: "The COVID and the quarantine can suck my ass"

April 19, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Team Ineos rider, Rohan Dennis, the current world champion against the clock, is one of the great athletes in the world of cycling who lives in northern Spain where they train for part of the year for the main events.

This era of the coronavirus has caught him in his residence in Girona, but after 34 days confined the Australian has exploded. Dennis has shown an image on his Instagram in the car making it clear that he had skipped confinement.

Furthermore, he has done so by writing a rather controversial message. "Day 34 – I'm sick of leaving my house. COVID and quarantine can suck my ass." In addition, he also responded to a user who simply invited him to have left to drive without having to show that message on social networks. "Or I can teach the reality of shit about the situation and not be one of the "drones" that teach this "perfect world". Which prefer? Reality or falsehood?"

