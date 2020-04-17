         'Rogue One': Disney's Star Wars series + signs Stellan Skarsgård and Kyle Soller

Share it:

With 'The Mandalorian' turned into a true international phenomenon, it is completely logical that Disney + want to bet heavily on the series set in the Star Wars universe, one of which continues 'Rogue One', the spin-off of the homonymous feature film from 2016.

In October of last year we informed you that Tony Gilroy, co-writer of the cinematic prequel to the galactic saga, would work side by side with the showrunner Stephen Schiff writing the pilot and directing several episodes from the adventure starring Cassian Andor from Diego Luna.

Today we have known that Stellan Skarsgård —'Chernobyl'— and Kyle soller —'Poldark'— will join the Mexican actor in what is described as a "spy thriller" who will follow the adventures of the Rebel agent and his K-2SO droid, whose voice will again be that of Alan Tudyk.

Disney's original plans were premiere 'Rogue One' throughout 2021, but are expected to be altered due to the chaotic situation in the film and television industry due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the moment it is unknown when the production phase will start of the series so, the thing is going for long.

