 Rogue One co-writer Gary Whitta does not participate in the Casian Andor spin-off

Lucasfilm is currently focusing on the television section developing several television series for Disney +. While we have already been able to try the first season of “The Mandalorian”, they have a couple more projects under development such as one focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi (which continues despite recent information) and one centered on Cassian Andor, character introduced in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story".

So far we know that Tony Gilroy, one of the writers of that first spin-off of the franchise, was going to write the pilot and direct several episodes, but that does not mean that Gary Whitta, who collaborated in the history of the film, will also contribute its grain of sand. In a very clear way he replied that "Do not" is involved in this spin-off through your Twitter account.

As an extra detail he has also given fans a small gift about “Rogue One”. According to comments, General Ackbar was going to lead the attack on Scarif at the end of the film but due to the character's commitments in the sequel trilogy (explicitly refers to Episode VII) they had to replace him.

As for the Cassian Andor series that will bring the return of Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk, it is expected to begin shooting this June.

