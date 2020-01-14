Rogue One Cast Series: Alan Tudyk Will be K-2SO

Share it:

Taking advantage of the success that 'The Mandalorian' is having, Disney is beginning to give more followed clues to that new exclusive world that it is creating from Star wars for your new platform streaming, Disney +. Especially it is releasing enough information about the prequel series of 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' that will transport us to the origins of Cassian Andor. Although we must not forget that we will also have among us, in due course, a series about Obi-Wan Kenobi – starring Ewan McGregor and a young Skywalker.

But returning to the series starring Diego Luna we must add now that he will not be the only actor of the film that we will see again. It has just been confirmed that K-2SO, Cassian's android, with the voice Alan Tudyk, will also return to the series. "Acting with Cassian, with Diego Luna and being back in the world of Star Wars. Especially after watching The Mandalorian and seeing what they can do with a series, how fun it is to go to smaller stories and tell stories that way" The actor recently declared confirming his presence in the prequel.

This name joins the two characters that already the series of Tony Gilroy I had confirmed in the descriptions of the pilot episode: World Y Headband. The first will be a young latin male which will be presented at nine and thirteen "wild and rebellious [with] a head full of brown hair and big and passionate eyes." On the other hand, Cinta is a young girl with Latin features with an identical appearance and attitude to the previous character but smaller, between 5 and 7 years old. This is to the young version of Cassian Y his little sister, which, it is presumed, will allow us to travel to the protagonist's childhood.