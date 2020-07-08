Rogue Lords: Cyanide shows the Gothic adventure inspired by Tim Burton's films

Share it:

During the NACON Connect, the authors of Cyanide have returned to show Rogue Lords, a roguelike adventure for PC and console that draws inspiration from the dark-colored films of the master Tim Burton.

Developed in collaboration with Leikir, the title takes place in a dimension that reworked the settings of the Baroque and Gothic styles New England 17th century. The users' task will be to wear the burning clothes of the Devil: the prince of darkness will find himself forced to leave the underworld to face the forces of good, giving life to a battle with no holds barred which, from an exquisitely artistic point of view, will wink at fans of Burton's films.

Rogue Lords is slated to launch 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Take a look at the video shown by Cyanide during NACON Connect and tell us what you think about it.

