Rogue Company is available on PC and console: here is the video of the Switch version – Updated

Taking advantage of the media showcase offered by the Nintendo Direct Mini, the Hi-Rez studios showed unprecedented gameplay scenes taken from the Switch version of the free multiplayer shooter Rogue Company.

The new project of the software house that gave rise to the IPs of Smite and Paladins will see us take on the role of Rogue Company agents, a secret organization made up of elite mercenaries engaged in the hottest battle theaters on the planet.

Rogue Company's Switch transposition will boast support to Cross-Play with the other platforms, in addition to a unified progression system which will allow fans to gain experience for their favorite mercenary by "jumping" from one system to another without any limitation. The title will also find a wide selection of characters to choose from to try out the online challenges of this competitive shooter.

Rogue Company is available today, July 20, on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, with Hi-Rez and studios First Watch Games who promise to take advantage of the indications received from the participants in the last phase of multiplayer beta testing to improve and enrich the playful offer and content of this free-to-play shooter. The version accessible from today is the one in Closed Beta, access to which is provided only for those who decide to purchase the package Starter (€ 14.99), Standard (29.99 euros) or Ultimate (€ 59.99) before the release of the final edition of the title, which continues to be foreseen with the free-to-play formula for late 2020 on all platforms.