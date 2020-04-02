Roger's crew has been unveiled: ONE PIECE 96 has an SBS with the strongest members

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

How long have readers of ONE PIECE dreamed of learning more about Pirate King Gol D. Roger? During the manga, Oda really sank the occasions when the notorious pirate was shown, at least until a few chapters ago: thanks to the flashback of Oden Kozuki we were able to attend some of the adventures on the Jackson Gold.

During this ONE PIECE flashback we got to know some of the members we already knew, like Rayleigh and Crocus, plus someone else seen in passing. The arrival in the Japanese comic books of ONE PIECE volume 96, however, has decided to reserve a surprise for fans of the manga, better presenting some of the most important pirates of the group.

In the tweet of Redon, a user famous for the details he reveals on the world of ONE PIECE, the SBS page in question was shared. It starts immediately with Captain Roger and his right arm, Silvers Rayleigh, both located at the top left. The drafts then present old and new characters.

At the top right we find Blue Marine, flanked by the swordsman Spencer. In the center there is Colonel Mugren, flanked on the right by Sunbell. To complete the right side, at the bottom of all we find i very young Shanks and Buggies. Returning to the left side, however, immediately below Roger and Rayleigh we find Pankuro and Petermoo. Finally, the final trio placed at the bottom of everything is composed of Crocus, Gaban Scopper and Mohn Isaac Junior.

How many of these members did you know and notice during the last ONE PIECE flashback with adventures of Roger?