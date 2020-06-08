Roger Federer turns on the alarms with his injury: "the recovery is not going as well as we expected"

Share it:

The tennis player had surgery in February

The recovery of the Swiss Roger Federer, operated on the right knee on February 19 doesn't seem to be the ideal, and it is slower than expected, as one of his coaches, Severin Luthi, described to the Swiss television network SRF.

The 38 year old tennis player underwent arthroscopy after the exhibition match ‘Match In Africa’ that he played against Rafael Nadal in Cape Town.

"Federer's recovery is not going as well as we expected", confessed Luthi, one of the Swiss coaches along with Croatian Ivan Ljubicic. "It is slower than we think. I think we can see some action again starting in August. We hope this will happen ”, added the coach, a personal friend of the Basel player.

The current number four of the ATP ranking, which will turn 39 on August 8, already he had confessed to Rafael Nadal at the beginning of the confinement due to the pandemic that after being operated "At six weeks there was a setback."

“I have trained with the help of the pediment. After the second operation you carry it better. But I don't want a third intervention ”, he assured at the time.

Almost a month later, in a video call with former Brazilian tennis player Gustavo ‘Guga’ Kuerten, "Your Majesty" made reference to the injuries he suffered and explained that the knee injury he had in 2016 was one of his biggest fears and that he even thought that this was going to be the end. "I was able to return in 2017 very strong, not only at the Australian Open, but throughout the year," he said.

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer could reappear in August. EFE / EPA / NIC BOTHMA / File



In that same conversation, the Swiss left a phrase that made noise in the fans when assuring that he was not training: “It is important for me to take a good rest now. I don't miss tennis that much, although when we are close to coming back and I have a goal to train, I will be super motivated. ”

Federer has seen this year how two of his important appointments this year have been canceled. It is about Wimbledon and the Olympic Games. from tokyoAnd, like the rest of the players, he hopes that the US Open, from August 24 to September 13, may be the moment to return to the courts, if his recovery allows it.

