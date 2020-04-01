Roger Federer devastated after Wimbledon cancellation

The Swiss Roger Federer He assured on social networks that he was 'devastated' by the cancellation of Wimbledon, which will not be disputed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Helvetian also pointed out that the most important thing at the moment is the health of everyone and being with the family.

Federer, what he will be 39 next August 8, will not be able to make up for last year's defeat in the final against Novak Djokovic, when he let out two championship points before giving in to the Serb.

Their eight titles at the All England Club He is credited as the most successful male tennis player in the tournament. Only Martina Navratilova, with nine, have more wound than him.

If you continue to be active, Federer would reach Wimbledon on the brink of 40 in 2021, an age with which no tennis player in history has managed to win a Grand Slam. The oldest was Australian Ken Rosewall, at 37 years and two months.